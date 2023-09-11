5 golfers to watch out for at 2023 Fortinet Championship 

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is just two days away. The FedEx Cup fall event is scheduled at the Silverado Country Club and will kick off on September 14. A total of 155 players will compete for the $8.4 million prize pool.

The players will also fight to stay inside the 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings to retain their PGA Tour card for the 2023 season.

Californian golfer and World No. 7 Max Homa is the top-ranked golfer on the field. He is also the defending champion and will look to win his third title in a row this weekend. US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and World No. 24 Justin Thomas will also be seen swinging their golf club at the Napa Valley event.

Who are the top 5 golfers to watch out for at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

Without further ado, let's take a look at some top golfers at the Silverado Country Club this coming weekend:

#5 Akshay Bhatia

The 21-year-old American golfer had a staggering 2022-23 season. He played 19 tournaments and missed the cut on six occasions. He recorded four top-10 finishes. He ended as runner-up in the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Last month, he had a playoff win over Patrick Rodgers at the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Akshay Bhatia, who is ranked 102 in the FedEx Cup rankings, would look for another stellar show at the 2023 Fortinet Championship to end up in the top 125.

#4 Matt Kuchar

The 2012 Players Championship winner had a decent 2022-23 season. Although he made it to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the American golfer could not convert it to enter the next FedEx Cup playoff, the BMW Championship.

The nine-time PGA Tour title winner would hope for a win to end his four-year title drought at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley.

#3 Sahith Theegala

The 25-year-old American golfer has impressed a lot this season. Despite entering the FedEx Cup playoff events with three consecutive missed cuts, he finished T13 and T15 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship respectively.

Sahith Theegala missed just four cuts this season, out of the 28 tournaments he played. He finished 12 times inside the top 25, which includes seven top seven finishes as well. His best performance came at the 2023 RSM Classic, where he ended up tied for second on the leaderboard.

#2 Justin Thomas

The two-time major champion was recently called in by the US captain Zach Johnson as one of his six wildcard picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Although he had a forgettable 2022-23 season, Thomas still managed to get inside the top 10 three times.

Justin Thomas failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. He will look for redemption at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

#1 Max Homa

The top-ranked golfer at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley is also the defending champion. Although he could have skipped the first FedEx Cup fall event, the California-born golfer has still entered the field.

Max Homa would look to become the first player since Steve Striker to win an individual event three years in a row at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.