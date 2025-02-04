5 PGA Tour stars to watch at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field ft. Scottie Scheffler 

The next destination for the PGA Tour players is the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, February 6, and will run through the weekend to conclude with the finale on Sunday, February 9, at TPC Scottsdale.

It's a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field. Scottie Scheffler is also playing in the tournament along with other top-ranked golfers such as Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama.

Below are the top 5 golfers to keep an eye on at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

5 PGA Tour stars to watch at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler will tee off this week at the WM Phoenix Open. He was on a hiatus due to a hand injury but returned to play at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. He had a decent start to his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour and played the four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67, settling in the T9 position.

After his last week's outing, he is returning to play this week at the WM Phoenix Open. Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite to win the tournament with odds of +300, per CBS Sports.

#2 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas is another top player playing this week at the WM Phoenix Open. He had started his 2025 PGA Tour season at The Sentry and tied for 26th place. Following that, he was impressive at The American Express and settled in solo second place, but then struggled at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played the four rounds of 66, 70, 74, and 71, settling in T48 place.

#3 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Hideki Matsuyama started his 2025 PGA Tour campaign with a victory at The Sentry. He played the four rounds of 65, 65, 62, and 65 to win the tournament.

Following that, Matsuyama competed at the Sony Open in Hawaii and settled in T16 place, followed by T32 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and T48 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Japanese will be returning to play this week at the WM Phoenix Open.

#4 Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka (Image Source: Imagn)

Sepp Straka is another big name to watch playing at the WM Phoenix Open. He started the 2025 PGA Tour season at The Sentry after playing the four rounds of 69, 65, 67, and 70, tying for 15th place.

Following that, he played at the Sony Open in Hawaii and then won The American Express. Straka also played in last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tied for seventh place. He is again returning to compete this week and has odds of +4500.

#5 Tom Kim

Tom Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Tom Kim is another golfer to watch at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He has played in three tournaments so far on the PGA Tour and is gearing up to play this week at the WM Phoenix Open.

He tied for 65th at the Sony Open in Hawaii but then missed the cut at The American Express. He was tied for seventh place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

