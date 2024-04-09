5 top LIV Golfers at the Masters 2024 ft. Jon Rahm

The 2024 edition of the Masters Tournament will feature 13 players currently playing in LIV Golf. This group is headed by defending champion Jon Rahm and also includes several players who are expected to perform well at Augusta National.

Among the 13 LIV Golf players, seven have previously clinched the Masters title, while three received invitations as winners of the other three Majors within the last five years. Two secured their spots based on their world rankings, and one was granted a special invitation.

5 top LIV Golfers at the Masters 2024

Among those invited to the Masters are several LIV Golf players who have excelled during the current season. Let's take a look at them:

#1 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has participated in all five tournaments held during the 2024 season at LIV Golf, consistently finishing within the top 10. While he has yet to secure a victory on the circuit, he has often come close.

The Spaniard finished third at Mayakoba, fourth in Miami, fifth in Jeddah and eighth in Las Vegas and Hong Kong. In addition, Rahm won four PGA Tour tournaments last season, including the Masters.

#2 Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has shown an extraordinary form during the current season. He played three tournaments in the DP World Tour, with one victory (Australian Open) and two top 10s. He then played in the International Series of the Asian Tour and again finished in the top 10s.

The Chilean's season in the LIV Golf has not been less spectacular. In five tournaments, he accumulated two victories and two top 10s, which keeps him in the first place of the individual ranking, more than 30 points ahead of the second-placed Rahm.

#3 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, a legendary figure in European golf, has experienced a resurgence in his game this year. Throughout the current LIV Golf season, he has achieved second-place finishes twice in the five tournaments he has played,

These results, plus a Top 20 in Jeddah, keep Sergio Garcia in fourth place in the individual ranking of the season, one of the best starts of the Spaniard in that circuit.

#4 Dustin Johnson

The American player has kicked off the 2024 season impressively, securing five Top 30 finishes in as many tournaments. These include a victory in Las Vegas and a Top 5 in Mayakoba. He is currently sixth in the season's individual ranking.

#5 Brooks Koepka

The 2024 season has seen a series of successes for Brooks Koepka so far. He finished fifth in Mayakoba, 12th in Las Vegas and Jeddah, 28th in Hong Kong and 45th in Miami.

The American has won five Majors in his career, with his most recent win coming at the 2023 PGA Championship. He also claimed a second-place finish in the Masters last season, which solidifies his status as one of the favorites this year.