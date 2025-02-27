"6 shots back after a 65": Michael Kim's hilarious reaction to Jake Knapp's 59 at the Cognizant Classic

Jake Knapp made history with his astonishing 12 under par 59 opening round at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. His fellow competitor Michael Kim, who is no stranger to carding in low rounds, was stunned by the American golfer's achievement and took to his X platform to state just how crazy the feat is.

Kim, who himself fired up a stellar 6 under par 65 round, is six strokes behind leader, Jake Knapp. While the former stated that the challenging PGA National's Champion Course played easier due to good weather, he didn't expect to card in a good round to tie for 9th place and still be behind the leader by a big margin.

Here's a look at what Michael Kim had to say about Jake Knapp's amazing sub-60 round (via X @Mike_kim714):

"Big rye overseed and no wind make this course much easier but did not think I’d be 6 shots back after a 65."

The post quickly went viral with over 97.4K views within less than three hours of it going out. Here's a look at the X post:

Not only is Jake Knapp leading the 2025 Cognizant Classic by a 4-stroke lead, he set the new course record at the prestigious PGA National's Champion Course, which is considered to be one of the best in the world. Knapp is also the 15th player in the history of the PGA Tour to card in a tournament score better than 60.

Michael Kim and Jake Knapp's 2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 Scorecards

Here's a look at Michael Kim and Jake Knapp's scorecards for the opening round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday (via PGA Tour):

Michael Kim (6 under par - 65)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Jake Knapp (12 under par - 59)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

