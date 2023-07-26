7 golfers to watch at the Amundi Evian Championship 2023

The ladies are all set to compete in the next major event, The Amundi Evian Championship, which begins this week with an opening round on Thursday, July 27. It will continue over the weekend, culminating with the final on Sunday, July 30.

The Amundi Evian Championship will be played at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The tournament offers a $6.5 million purse and features 132 of the world's best female golfers.

Here are the top seven players to watch at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

1. Allisen Corpuz

American professional golfer Allisen Corpuz won the 2023 US Women's Open held from July 6-9 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. She is one of the top-ranked golfers playing this week and given her performance throughout the year, it won't be surprising if she wins another major this week.

Corpuz's got a fourth finish at the Chevron Championship, 15th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and second at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

2. Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire's standout performance since the beginning of this year makes her one of the favorite golfers who can clinch the trophy this week.

She last played at the US Women's Open held at Pebble Beach earlier this month and finished in 31st position.

3. Nelly Korda

American professional golfer Nelly Korda will also be competing at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. She is one of the top-ranked golfers in this week's major.

Korda had played at the 2023 Chevron Championship and finished third and 64th at the US Women's Open. However, she missed the cut at the KPMG Women's Open.

4. Hyo Joo Kim

Hyo Joo Kim won the Evian Championship in 2014 and will be looking to add another this week. She has only won one major in her career so far. She finished sixth at the US Women's Open earlier this month and 20th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

5. Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue, whose best finish at the Evian Championship was recorded in 2021 when she tied for fourth place, is another top-ranked golfer in the field. She hasn't finished outside the top 15 dating back to April. She had seven top-10 finishes this year.

6. Rose Zhang

Budding star Rose Zhang became an overnight star after winning her debut LPGA Tour match earlier this year. She had only missed the cut at the Dana Open since turning pro and undoubtedly is the best bet for this week.

Zhang has previously played at the Evian Championship. However, it would be her first time as a pro. Her best finish at the Major was recorded in 2021 when she finished in T58.

7. Linn Grant

Linn Grant, who won the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, will join the stellar field of The Amundi Evian Championship. She had earlier finished in 53rd position at the US Women's Open and 20th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.