A glance at the final round of the US Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 06:19 IST
37
AP Image

A glance at the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York:

Winner: Brooks Koepka, who shot a final-round 68 to finish at 1-over 281.

Just behind: Tommy Fleetwood, who tied a U.S. Open record with a final-round 63. He was a shot back at 282. Dustin Johnson finished another shot back, followed by Masters champion Patrick Reed at 4-over-par.

Back-to-back: It was the second straight U.S. Open title for Koepka, the first player do to it since Curtis Strange in 1989.

Notable: Koepka's 75 on Thursday was the highest first round of a U.S. Open winner since Ray Floyd in 1986.

Key stat: The last five major championships have been won by Americans in their 20s.

Quotable: "Man it feels good to hold this again." — Koepka on the U.S. Open trophy.

Next year: The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach June 13-16, 2019.

