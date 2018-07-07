Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aditi moves up to tied 22nd at Thornberry LPGA Classic

Press Trust of India
News
12   //    07 Jul 2018, 19:51 IST

Oneida (USA), July 7 (PTI) Aditi Ashok carded seven birdies against two bogeys for a 5-under 67 that moved her to tied 22nd from tied 54th at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic here.

Aditi was 8-under and eight shots behind the leader, Sei Young Kim.

The Korean had six birdies in her first seven holes en route to a 7-under, 65 to take lead.

Kim was 16-under through 36 holes with 18 birdies and led by four shots over Yu Liu.

Aditi, starting from the 10th, had a bogey on 11th, but quickly recovered with birdies on 13th and 14th. She added one more on 18th but dropped a shot on 17th. On her second nine, she birdied third and ended the day with three in a row from seventh to ninth.

The 25-year-old Kim, a six-time LPGA winner, is searching for her first win of the season.

Liu, who turned in a 9-under, 63, was in second at 12-under and there were five players in a tie for third at 11-under, including major champion In Gee Chun and defending champion Katherine Kirk.

Emma Talley posted a 4-under, 68 yesterday and hit 13 of 14 fairways to stay right in the mix at 11-under.

The cut was made at 4-under, one of the lowest in the history of the LPGA. The record is 5-under, set last year at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup

