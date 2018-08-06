Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aditi records her best finish at Major with T-22 at British Open

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
25   //    06 Aug 2018, 11:05 IST

Lytham and St Annes (England), Aug 6 (PTI) A flawless four-under 68 helped Aditi Ashok record her best ever finish in a Major as she ended her campaign at Tied-22nd in the Ricoh Women's British Open here.

The 20-year-old Indian finally found some rhythm in her game this week as she produced a bogey free round that included a hat-trick of birdies from sixth to eighth and a fourth one on 16th.

Her earlier rounds were 72, 72 and 73 and she totalled three-under 285.

Aditi's previous best at a Major was T-29 at the 2017 Women's PGA Championships.

The Bangalore girl has made cuts in ANA Inspiration with a best of T-42, while missing the weekend action at the US Women's Open and Evian Championships.

England's Georgia Hall with her father Wayne on the bag made history on Sunday. Hall carded a final round five-under 67 to win the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes for her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

With her win, she becomes the fourth Englishwoman to win the Championship and first since Karen Stupples in 2004.

The 2018 LPGA Tour rookie finished the week at 17-under par, two-strokes ahead of 36 and 54-hole leader Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand.

So Yeon Ryu finished solo third at 13-under par with a final round 2-under 70.

Hall's victory comes one year after she finished T3 at the 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

Hall made two bogeys the entire week and didn't drop a single shot yesterday as she kept pace with Phatlum, who recorded a two-under 70. The runner-up finish is a career best for the Thai

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Aditi Ashok finishes T-6th for second Top-10 in a row on...
RELATED STORY
Moriya Jutanugarn shoots 66, leads by 1 shot in Los Angeles
RELATED STORY
Jutanugarn, Ko share 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour's LA tourney
RELATED STORY
Lopez shoots 63 to lead LPGA's NW Arkansas Championship
RELATED STORY
Phil Rodgers, 5-time tour winner and noted teacher, dies
RELATED STORY
Landry wins Texas Open for first PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us