Aditi Ashok wins Spanish Women's Open 2023

Aditi Ashok has added another feather to her cat after winning the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open 2023. This marks her second Ladies European Tour title of the year, and fifth overall.

Ashok, who was trailing near the end of the final round, showed immense calm and focus to clinch the win at the year-ending tournament. After a dramatic final, she stood on top of the podium with merely a two-shot lead over Dutch opponent Anne Van Dam on a score of -17. Joining the top two was Spanish world number 136 Ana Pelaez, with a score of -13.

Earlier this year, Aditi raced to the win at the season opener Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February. Her performance there was fabulous, as she won with a 9-shot lead over England’s Alice Hewson and Thailand’s April Angurasaranee, both of whom finished tied on -3.

Aditi Ashok's career highlights

Aditi Ashok has been one of India's best golfers on the international level. The 25-year old went pro in 2016, and hasn't looked back since.

Immediately after turning pro, Ashok took the win at the Women’s India Open, becoming the first Indian to win a Ladies European Tour title. She followed that up with a first-place finish at the Qatar Open the same year. For her achievements, she was awarded the LET Rookie of the Year award in 2016.

In 2017, Aditi Ashok won her third LET tournament, when she finished on top of je podium at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi. A few years later, the Indian qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, but narrowly missed out on a medal when she finished fourth.

In May of 2023, Ashok made history when she rose to the world number 49 spot in the women's gold world ranking, becoming the first Indian to do so. She followed this up with a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.