Aditi bounces back to make cut at Scottish Open,lies 17th

Press Trust of India
14   //    28 Jul 2018, 20:18 IST

Gullane (Scotland), July 28 (PTI) Aditi Ashok bounced back from a disastrous triple-bogey start in as many holes to card an impressive 3-under 69, making a midway cut in the second round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Aditi, who shot 1-under 70 in the first round, was 4-under through 36 holes and lying tied 17th but nine shots behind leader Tiffany Joh (62-67).

Joh, 31, holds a three-shot lead at the halfway point. She is 13-under through 36, and holds the 36-lead for the first time in her career.

Aditi bogeyed the first three holes and was in danger of going down further and missing the cut, which ultimately fell at 2-over.

However, the Indian, playing in her second season on LPGA, which co-sanctions the Scottish Ladies Open, bounced back strongly. She parred the next five holes from fourth to eighth. After that she went on a birdie spree as she found six birdies in the next eight holes from ninth to 16th. She had four birdies in a row from 13th to 16th.

She did drop a shot on Par-3 17th, but ended with a par for a 69 that gave her a chance to make a bid for a good finish over the weekend.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who will reach No 1 in the world rankings with a win, and Amy Yang are tied for second at 10-under. Caroline Masson is in fourth place at 9-under.

Meanwhile, Sung Hyun Park, who will also grab the top spot in the world with a win, is tied for fifth at 8-under along with Su Oh, who made one of the few afternoon charges with a 66

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
