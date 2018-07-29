Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aditi falls back on a windy day at Gullane

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
26   //    29 Jul 2018, 11:31 IST

Gullane (Scotland), Jul 29 (PTI) Aditi Ashok had a nightmarish back nine with six bogeys in last eight holes as she fell to four-over 75 in the third round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

The Indian slipped from T-17 to T-45 on an extremely windy day at the Gullane Golf Club.

Overall she had seven bogeys and three birdies and she is now one-over 214 for 54 holes.

Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang lead the pack at eight-under par through 54 holes after facing extremely windy conditions yesterday.

Playing in the final group, both players shot two-over par 73 in the third round to hold a one-stroke advantage over Minjee Lee (-7), with fellow LPGA winners Haeji Kang (-6), So Yeon Ryu (-6) and Carlota Ciganda (-5) close behind.

Only 18 of the 80 players in the field shot under par in the third round at Gullane Golf Club.

The third round scoring average (73.180) was nearly two strokes higher than the second round (71.217) and almost a full stroke above the first round (72.309).

No players in the final seven groups of the day shot under par on Saturday when the winds picked up in the afternoon.

American Tiffany Joh led the Ladies Scottish Open through the first and second rounds, but a round of 9-over par 80 on Saturday set her way back in T-7 at 4-under

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
