Aditi makes strong start in Women's PGA Championships

Kildeer (US), June 29 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok opened with a steady 2-under 70 that positioned her nicely in tied 15th place at the end of the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championships, the third Major of the year for women.

Starting on the tenth, she birdied the 11th, 14th and 17th while dropping a shot on 12th and turned in 2-under 34. On the second nine, the front side of the course, she had a bogey on fifth and birdie on seventh and ended the day at 70.

Aditi, who missed the cut at the ANA Inspiration and then missed the US Women's Open, will be keen to make up here. Currently lying 76th in world rankings and 57th in CME rankings on the LPGA Tour, Aditi has been having a middling time on the Tour.

The three-time winner on the LPGA Tour and 2017 US Women's Open champion Sung Hyun Park surged to the top of the leaderboard with a bogey-free 66 to take the outright lead on day one.

She leads by one stroke ahead of 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Brooke Henderson, Brittany Altomare, Jaye Marie Green and Jessica Korda at the 6,635-yard Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

Brooke Henderson recorded a 5-under par, 67 in the afternoon and is one behind the leader.

Among others Moriya Jutanurgarn (68) is tied 6th, Michelle Wie (71) is tied 32nd, No. 1 on CME list Ariya Jutanurgarn (72) is tied 51 and Lydia Ko (74) is tied 86