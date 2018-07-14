Aditi misses cut at Marathon Classic in Ohio

Sylvania (Ohio), Jul 14 (PTI) Aditi Ashok performed poorly on the front nine for the second day in a row and shot a dismal 73 after a first round score of 75 to miss the cut at the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

This must have been particularly disappointing for Aditi, who finished T-8 at the event last year to register her first-ever LPGA Top-10 finish.

On the first day, she bogeyed first three and the fifth to go 4-over and never recovered despite two closing birdies.

On the second day, she started from the 10th and birdied 15th and 17th to make some ground, but then a double bogey on the third and a single on the fourth ended her chances of weekend action. She has now missed four cuts in 14 events.

Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson birdied the last two holes of the day to join Caroline Hedwall in a tie at the top heading into the weekend.

The pair leads at 9-under par, one-stroke ahead of Thai Thidapa Suwannapura at 8-under par and two-strokes ahead of a group at 7-under par that includes Emma Talley, In Gee Chun and Jacqui Concolino.

Henderson, who carded a bogey-free, 5-under par 66 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, yesterday, is in the hunt for her second win of the season and seventh career win on the LPGA Tour.

Suwannapura struggled to match the 10 birdies she picked up during Thursday's round, as she looks for her first LPGA win