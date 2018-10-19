Aditi slips to T-30 in Shanghai

Shanghai, Oct 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played a roller-coaster of a round to end the day with a 1-over 73 that saw her slip from T-22 to T-30 in the Buick LPGA event here on Friday.

Aditi, who shot 71 in the first round, is now even par for 36 holes.

The leader is Sei Young Kim (67-67) at 10-under, while Ariya Jutanugarn (66-69) is 9-under and shares second place with Danielle Kang (67-68) is third.

Aditi, 96th in the Rolex World Rankings and 63rd in Race to CME Rankings, has had a mixed season with 20 starts in which she missed seven cuts.

The tournament is the second of five being played in South Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan in the LPGA's annual Asian swing.

On the opening day, Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead. The Thai player had six birdies in a bogey-free round, including three straight from fourth to sixth.

In Florida, Sharmila Nicollet, who was 4-under for 36 holes and lying T-5 at the Stage II of the LPGA Qualifying School, was unable to maintain the tempo and finished the last two rounds with a 77-74, failing to make the final stage of the Qualifying Series. Sharmila finished at 3-over 291 and T-56 after being T-5 at halfway stage and then T-43 after three rounds.

India's other two players Neha Tripathi (75) was 19-over, as was Nikita Arjun (79) and finished way down in 168th place.

The top 41 players made it to the final stage and Welsh player Amy Boulden (73) and Korean Kyung Kim (67) took the honours at 10-under