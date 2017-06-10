Aguilar on course for wire-to-wire win in Atzenbrugg

Although his scores at the Lyoness Open have got progressively worse, Felipe Aguilar remains in control of the tournament.

by Omnisport News 10 Jun 2017, 20:35 IST

Lyoness Open leader Felipe Aguilar

Felipe Aguilar remains on track for a wire-to-wire victory at the Lyoness Open following a third-round 72 in Atzenbrugg.

After moving to the head of the field with a superb 65 on Thursday and maintaining his position with a two-under 70 the next day, Aguilar was unable to break par on Saturday as he bogeyed the final hole.

However, the Chilean nevertheless remained two shots clear of the summit as his nearest rival overnight, Graeme Storm, tumbled down to 10th courtesy of a 75.

Dylan Frittelli (68), Sepp Straka (70) and Johan Carlsson (71) now share second, while four players - Jbe Kruger, Carlos Pigem, Mikko Korhonen and Richard McEvoy - are three off the pace at six under.

A day on from equalling the course record with a 64, David Horsey shot 73 to sit five adrift alongside Storm.

Aguilar, who claimed the last of his two European Tour victories in 2014, matched three birdies with two bogeys on his front nine and was four clear when he picked up a shot at the seventh.

The lead is four pic.twitter.com/Yxy8dm71zA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 10, 2017

The leader's bogey at 14, which briefly saw his lead cut to one by Straka, was immediately cancelled out by a gain on the next hole.

When Straka dropped a shot at 17, Aguilar held a three-stroke advantage, but that was reduced when the latter made four at the par-three 18th.