All 16 confirmed players to join Tiger Woods’ TGL explored 

The TGL League, Tiger Woods' new golfing adventure, will officially begin on the first Thursday of January 2024. There are great expectations for what this circuit will bring, and it is already known that it will be broadcast live (and in prime time) by ESPN.

Tiger Woods' league, which is also supported by Rory McIlroy, will introduce several new features. The main one is that it will be played on a virtual course. It will also have an unusual format for the PGA Tour, as six teams of three golfers will play.

Let's take a look at the players that will make up the field of Tiger Woods' league:

Of the six teams that will make up the Tiger Woods' league, four have already been confirmed. They are TGL Atlanta, TGL Boston, Los Angeles Golf Club and TGL New York.

The players have not yet been grouped by team, but 16 of the 18 names that will make up the field of the league have been confirmed. They are:

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest players of all time and one of the most influential figures in world golf. His main accomplishments include 110 professional victories, including 82 on the PGA Tour (15 majors).

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will be Tiger Woods' league co-host and one of the top players on the circuit. The Northern Irishman is currently ranked number two in the world and is one of the most successful players of the 21st century. He has 37 professional wins, 24 on the PGA Tour (4 majors).

#3 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is one of the most solid players of the last three years. He has 20 professional wins, including 11 on the PGA Tour (two majors). More than half of these wins, including majors, have come since 2020 to date. He won four tournaments in 2022-23.

#4 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has won 15 times on the PGA Tour, including twice at the PGA Championship. The 2022-23 season was not his best, but he remains one of the stars of the circuit.

#5 Rickie Fowler

The 2022-23 season was a resurgence in Rickie Fowler's career. He returned to the winner's circle at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a four-year absence and has won 10 times in his professional career, including six on the PGA Tour.

#6 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa is one of the young players who is already a star on the tour. In just four years as a professional, he has six wins, five of them on the PGA Tour (2 majors).

#7 Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman has nine professional wins, two on the PGA Tour (one major). He won his second PGA Tour event in the 2022-23 season and has six top 10s and 11 top 25s.

#8 Justin Rose

Justin Rose is a historic figure in European golf, with 25 professional victories, including 11 on the PGA Tour (one major). He is coming off several memorable performances in his sixth Ryder Cup appearance.

#9 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is one of the most solid players in the game today, with 10 professional victories, including seven on the PGA Tour. He is also an Olympic and Ryder Cup champion.

#10 Max Homa

Max Homa is incredibly popular among fans thanks to his golf skills and his active presence on social networks. He has eight professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour.

#11 Adam Scott

Adam Scott is another player who experienced an upswing in his career in the 2022-23 season. The Australian has 31 professional victories, 14 of them on the PGA Tour (one major). In the most recent season on the American circuit, he played 17 tournaments with 15 cuts made, four top 10s and six top 25s.

#12 Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel is another player who combines youth and experience. He has won nine times as a professional, including seven on the PGA Tour. He also won the FedEx Cup in 2014 and finished in the top 25 five times in 22 events in the 2022-23 season.

#13 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton is a player from the European armada that swept the 2023 Ryder Cup. He was one of the top scorers for his team. Hatton has 10 professional victories, including one on the PGA Tour.

#14 Shane Lowry

The Irishman also won the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. He has six professional wins, two on the PGA Tour (one major).

#15 Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman enjoys immense popularity, especially in Europe. He has won nine times in his professional career.

#16 Tom Kim

The Korean has 11 professional victories, including two on the PGA Tour. He finished a great 2022-23 season with one win, seven other top 10s and six top 25s in 26 tournaments.