Vishal Singh maintains lead in round two in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 29 (PTI) Jaipur's Vishal Singh produced a one-under-71 to maintain his lead in round two of the PGTI Feeder Tour event being played at the Aravalli Golf Club here today.

Vishal, who had shot a four-under-68 to take the honours on the opening day, continued to lead the field by two strokes for the second successive day as his total stood at five-under-139.

The second position was shared by Gurugram-based Dhruv Sheoran (70) and Karnal's Maniram Sharma (71) at three-under-141.

The 45-year-old Singh, a former winner on the PGTI, recovered from a poor start as he was two-over through 10 holes having made three bogeys and a birdie.

Singh, who began the round with a two-shot lead, then rallied with birdies on the 11th and 12th and negated the bogey on the 14th with a fabulous eagle-two on the 17th.

I once again had a much better back-nine. The eagle towards the end was the highlight of the round. It gives me the momentum going into the final round, he said.

Dhruv Sheoran, the winner of the season's first event in Chhawla, Delhi, last week, posted a 70 and closed his round in style making birdies on the last two holes to stay in the hunt for a second win in two weeks. Sheoran thus climbed two spots from his overnight tied fourth.

Maniram Sharma, a three-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, hung on to his overnight tied second position with a steady 71. Sharma, the 2010 PGTI Feeder Tour Order of Merit champion, mixed four birdies and three bogeys in his round today.

Faridabad's Ramesh Kumar (74) was placed tied 10th at two-over-146.

The cut went at nine-over-153. Forty-one golfers made the cut for the third and final round