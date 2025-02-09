Amanda Balionis sneaks in $140 million-worth rapper’s lyrics during WM Phoenix Open 2025 broadcast

Amanda Balionis has returned to golf broadcast after taking a break from the greens for six months and working with the NFL. She is currently covering the 2025 WM Phoenix Open for CBS, the official broadcast partner of the PGA Tour.

During the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, Amanda Balionis cleverly sneaked in a few lyrics of the Grammy winner rapper Kendrick Lamar (worth $140 million as per Celebrity Net Worth) on the iconic 16th hole.

On February 9, the official Instagram handle of CBS Golf shared a reel of those moments with a caption:

"Nothing could kill Amanda’s vibe on No. 16 @wmphoenixopen"

Trending

During the coverage, Amanda Balionis mentioned names of some of the popular tracks produced by the American rapper, such as "All the stars are closer", "Pick Your Poison", "Not Like Us", "Rich Spirit", "Poetic Justice", among others.

She reshared this reel on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Had to bring @kendricklamar to the biggest Saturday party of the weekend"

Amanda Balionis calls WM Phoenix Open Saturday the biggest party of the weekend. Image via Instagram @balionis

Meanwhile, Thomas Detry is currently leading the tournament by five strokes going into the final round. He has carded -18 for the event, while Jordan Spieth, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger, and Michael Kim are placed at T2 with a score of -13.

2025 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard heading into the final round

Here's the leaderboard of all golfers going into the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. (Top 50 golfers).

1. Thomas Detry (-18)

T2. Rasmus Højgaard (-13)

T2. Daniel Berger (-13)

T2. Jordan Spieth (-13)

T2. Michael Kim (-13)

6. Maverick McNealy (-12)

T7. Robert MacIntyre (-11)

T7. Taylor Moore (-11)

T7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11)

T10. Will Chandler (-10)

T10. Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T12. Cameron Young (-9)

T12. J.T. Poston (-9)

T12. Ben Silverman (-9)

T12. Min Woo Lee (-9)

T12. Denny McCarthy (-9)

T12. Justin Thomas (-9)

T12. Adam Hadwin (-9)

T19. Bud Cauley (-8)

T19. Beau Hossler (-8)

T19. Gary Woodland (-8)

T19. Sungjae Im (-8)

T19. Peter Malnati (-8)

T19. Akshay Bhatia (-8)

T19. Brian Harman (-8)

T19. Tom Kim (-8)

T19. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T19. Alex Smalley (-8)

T29. Greyson Sigg (-7)

T29. Andrew Putnam (-7)

T29. Kevin Yu (-7)

T29. Sepp Straka (-7)

T29. Nicolai Højgaard (-7)

T29. Wyndham Clark (-7)

T29. Davis Thompson (-7)

T29. Nick Taylor (-7)

T29. Adam Svensson (-7)

T29. Keith Mitchell (-7)

T39. Trey Mullinax (-6)

T39. David Skinns (-6)

T39. Seamus Power (-6)

T39. Luke List (-6)

T39. Mackenzie Hughes (-6)

T39. Camilo Villegas (-6)

T39. Ben Griffin (-6)

T39. Sam Ryder (-6)

T39. Si Woo Kim (-6)

T39. Adam Schenk (-6)

T49. Lee Hodges (-5)

T49. Matthieu Pavon (-5)

T49. Chandler Phillips (-5)

T52. Ryan Fox (-4)

T52. Kris Ventura (-4)

T52. Max Greyserman (-4)

T52. Sahith Theegala (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback