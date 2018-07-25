Amateur Seher Atwal shares lead with Tvesa, Neha in WPG Tour

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Jul 25 (PTI) Amateur Seher Atwal grabbed a share of the lead after a two-under 70 in the first round of the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour at Clover Greens here today.

Seher, whose elder sister Mehar is already a professional, shared the lead with seasoned Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi, who holds the top two spots on the Hero WPGT Order of Merit.

On a day when there were four sub-par scores, Amandeep Drall also shot one-under 71. Amandeep with two birdies and 2 bogeys in the first half was level till the 10th hole. She birdied the 11th and parred the rest.

Vani Kapoor, who has been playing outside India, carded one-over 73 to be Tied-5th with Gaurika Bishnoi. Vani had just one birdie against two bogeys, while Gaurika had two birdies and three bogeys.

Seher has been showing a lot of promise in the USA.

She was recently named to the First Team All-America by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) and also earned an Honorable Mention All-America nod as a fresher in 2017.

Seher had two wins in the season in college events in the US and led the team with the best adjusted scoring average. Today, Seher was very solid and dropped just one shot on the Par-four eighth hole.

Neha had no less than six birdies, but started and finished the day with a bogey and in between had a double bogey on the par-five seventh hole.

Tvesa was lying alongside Neha and Seher. Tvesa was one-over through 10 holes, but three birdies against no bogeys in the last eight holes saw her end in red numbers at two-under 70