Amateurs hold spotlight on first day of WPG Tour's 13th leg

PTI
News
23   //    05 Sep 2018, 17:56 IST

Greater Noida, Sep 5 (PTI) Amateurs Tanirika Singh and Rhea Saravanan ruled the opening round, claiming the first and second spots respectively in the 13th leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour, here Wednesday.

Tanirika carded one-over 73 and Rhea turned in three-over 75 to share the second spot with one of the favourites, Amandeep Drall, who has won three times this season.

Tanirika finished third in the fifth leg of the Tour, when the event was held at the same course earlier this year in February.

She played a clean and steady round with one birdie on the par-three 12th, but dropped shots on the seventh and the closing hole.

Rhea started well with birdies on the first and third, but dropped shots on the fourth, ninth, 10th, 13th and 17th.

The two leading professionals were Amandeep Drall and Afshan Fatima, tied at 75. They were followed by Siddhi Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Gursimar Badwal, who shot 76 each. Gaurika Bishnoi carded 78.

Amandeep Drall had four birdies, but she also had seven bogeys on a highly eventful day.

Gaurika Bishnoi (78) and Neha Tripathi (80) were among the top stars who had a poor day.

In the second round, Mehar Atwal and Millie Saroha will go out in the first twosome, followed by Khushi Khanijau and Neha Tripathi in the second two-ball.

The third group has amateur Khushi Hooda, Suchitra Ramesh and Anisha Padukone, while the fourth group will see Ayesha Kapur, Gaurika Bishnoi and Gursimar Badwal

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
