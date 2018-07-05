Ambris, Brooks help West Indies A take 250-run lead

Beckenham (England), July 5 (PTI) Sunil Ambris struck a fine hundred while Shamarh Brooks made a gritty 91 to steer the West Indies A to 383 and earn a 250-run first innings lead against India A on day two of the first unofficial Test here.

India A, after a forgettable day with the bat yesterday when they were bundled out for 133, had the West Indies A at an uncomfortable 82 for three in the 24th over.

However, a solid 152-run stand for the fourth wicket between Brooks and Ambris took the game away from India A.

Brooks' 177-ball effort comprised 16 fours and a six while Ambris hit 20 boundaries in his 165-ball knock. While Brook was amongst the runs in the preceding one-day tri-series, Ambris endured a lean patch.

When India A were finally able to dismiss the settled duo, Raymon Reifer frustrated them with a 52 off 100 balls, taking his team well beyond 350.

Ankit Rajpoot was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with four wickets at an economy rate of 3. His new ball partner Navdeep Saini picked up a couple of wickets at 3.12.

In the second innings, India A had made a racy start reaching 67 for no loss in 10 overs.

Openers Prithivi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, who both failed to score in the first innings, were batting on 41 and 25 respectively. At the time of writing, a minimum of 16 overs were left till stumps