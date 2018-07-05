Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ambris, Brooks help West Indies A take 250-run lead

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Jul 2018, 22:16 IST

Beckenham (England), July 5 (PTI) Sunil Ambris struck a fine hundred while Shamarh Brooks made a gritty 91 to steer the West Indies A to 383 and earn a 250-run first innings lead against India A on day two of the first unofficial Test here.

India A, after a forgettable day with the bat yesterday when they were bundled out for 133, had the West Indies A at an uncomfortable 82 for three in the 24th over.

However, a solid 152-run stand for the fourth wicket between Brooks and Ambris took the game away from India A.

Brooks' 177-ball effort comprised 16 fours and a six while Ambris hit 20 boundaries in his 165-ball knock. While Brook was amongst the runs in the preceding one-day tri-series, Ambris endured a lean patch.

When India A were finally able to dismiss the settled duo, Raymon Reifer frustrated them with a 52 off 100 balls, taking his team well beyond 350.

Ankit Rajpoot was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with four wickets at an economy rate of 3. His new ball partner Navdeep Saini picked up a couple of wickets at 3.12.

In the second innings, India A had made a racy start reaching 67 for no loss in 10 overs.

Openers Prithivi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, who both failed to score in the first innings, were batting on 41 and 25 respectively. At the time of writing, a minimum of 16 overs were left till stumps

Brooks Koepka’s road to back to back US Open titles
RELATED STORY
Rose shoots 64 to take Fort Worth lead
RELATED STORY
Rose shoots 66 to take 4-shot lead into Colonial finale
RELATED STORY
Tough course or easy, Brooks Koepka repeats as US Open champ
RELATED STORY
Paul Casey shoots 62 to take 4-shot lead in Travelers
RELATED STORY
Sung Hyun Park shoots 66 to take KPMG Women's PGA lead
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka wins US Open, 1st repeat winner in 29 years
RELATED STORY
Evans and Bjerregaard share lead in Sicily
RELATED STORY
Koepka and Stenson join struggling Johnson in U.S. Open lead
RELATED STORY
Watson shoots 63 to win Travelers for third victory of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us