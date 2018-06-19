Anything is possible with Tiger - Strange backs Woods revival despite U.S. Open misery

Tiger Woods bombed out of the U.S. Open last week, but Curtis Strange still believes he can add to his 14 major titles.

Omnisport NEWS News 19 Jun 2018, 15:25 IST 9 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rolex Testimonee Curtis Strange

Curtis Strange believes Tiger Woods can still be a major contender despite his disappointing showing at the U.S. Open last week.

Woods' comeback from knee and back surgeries – plus personal problems off the course – has gathered pace in 2018 with two top-10 finishes.

However, in the major tournaments, Woods has struggled to stay in contention.

At the Masters in April he finished in a tie for 32nd place, while at Shinnecock Hills he missed the cut having finished 10 over in difficult conditions.

Those troubles have led to some questions about Woods' prospects of adding to his haul of 14 major titles, but Strange thinks he can if he can improve his consistency.

"I think I speak for everyone, we all want to see him do well. He's good for golf, he drives the ratings, people want to watch him. I'd love to see him win again," said Rolex Testimonee Curtis Strange.

"Will he win again, or not? Anything is possible with Tiger. I hope he stays really motivated to play well. I think he still has a lot to offer on, and off, the golf course.

"I'm sure he thinks 'I'm going to win' and 'I'm going to do well' and if he does, that will do wonders for his confidence, so that might propel him to really do well but you have to do two things.

"He has to drive the ball better – he only hits half the fairways. You're not going to beat anyone doing that, and he's been struggling on the greens, but he'll get that back."

The #USOpen return of @TigerWoods got off to a rocky start. One in which he never fully recovered. pic.twitter.com/GeKMgqxmFK — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) 14 June 2018

Woods' U.S. Open chances unravelled at the opening two holes on Thursday as he carded a triple bogey at the first, followed by a bogey at the second.

He finished day one eight over and dropped a further four shots on the first six holes of his second round.

"It's tough to work so hard, and prepare so hard, and probably in his mind have such great expectations, and make triple-bogey on the first hole," added Strange.

"I never did that. In my life I never did that, so I really can’t put myself in his shoes, but I must say, it would be very, very tough to stay up, and keep the energy up.

"I look at Tiger, and I think the comeback is much tougher than the initial climb to the top, and the toughest part of the comeback, to me, is believing in yourself and he seemed to be doing that of recent weeks and months."

Rolex is a long-standing supporter and partner of golf and the USGA. Curtis Strange will celebrate 30 years as a Rolex Testimonee in 2019.