Armour in five-way tie for Sanderson Farms lead

Ryan Armour, Andrew Landry, Conrad Shindler, J.J. Spaun and Wyndham Clark top the leaderboard after Thursday's opening round.

by Omnisport 27 Oct 2017, 05:27 IST

There is a logjam at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Ryan Armour and four other players tied for the lead following the opening round.

Armour carded a six-under-par 66 to earn a one-stroke lead but so did countrymen Andrew Landry, Conrad Shindler, J.J. Spaun and Wyndham Clark on Thursday.

The Mississippi field does not compare to the star-studded WGC-HSBC Champions line-up in China this week, where world number one Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose are vying for top honours.

But Armour and the contingent at the Country Club of Jackson still provided some quality golf – the 41-year-old, who is seeking his maiden PGA Tour title, tallying eight birdies through his first 18 holes.

Landry, who started on the back nine, enjoyed a flawless start with four successive birdies and a hole-out eagle, while he gained another stroke before the turn.

Shindler had three birdies and an eagle from his opening five holes on the front nine, while Clark ensured he ended the day level atop the summit thanks to five successive birdies and another at the 18th.

Smylie Kaufman, Brian Stuard, Derek Fathauer and Peter Malnati are five under, a shot ahead of Zac Blair, Chesson Hadley, Seamus Power, Andrew Putnam, Eric Axley, David Hearn, Aaron Wise and Ben Silverman.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Cody Gribble opened his defence with a three-over 75.