Atwal, Chopra get into John Deere main draw on PGA Tour

Silvis (US), July 11 (PTI) Arjun Atwal was on the back nine of the Monday qualifier when he received the news that he had got into the main draw of the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour this week.

Atwal, the only Indian winner ever on the PGA Tour was the seventh alternate and was not sure of getting into the main draw. So, he went for the Monday qualifiers before he got the good news.

However, with a number of players pulling out, Atwal got the call while still playing. Atwal will be in the same group as friend Daniel Chopra, who has two PGA wins against his name.

I am really looking forward to teeing up at John Deere Classic and the following week at Barbasol, said Atwal. Hopefully I will get a few more spots.

Interestingly, the John Deere Classic is also the last event with two spots for The Open next week.

Atwal has also got into the Barbasol Championships, which is scheduled against The Open next week.

This season Atwal has had two starts, the first at Sanderson Farms last Fall and this year at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championships. He missed the cut at both. Over the last few years, Atwal has managed six to eight starts but has been unable to make a big impression.

Playing at the co-sanctioned AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, he finished second late last year and this year he was T-10 at the Myanmar Open on Asian Tour. Last year he was also T-7 in Taiwan on Asian Tour