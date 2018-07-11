Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Atwal, Chopra get into John Deere main draw on PGA Tour

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
22   //    11 Jul 2018, 21:43 IST

Silvis (US), July 11 (PTI) Arjun Atwal was on the back nine of the Monday qualifier when he received the news that he had got into the main draw of the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour this week.

Atwal, the only Indian winner ever on the PGA Tour was the seventh alternate and was not sure of getting into the main draw. So, he went for the Monday qualifiers before he got the good news.

However, with a number of players pulling out, Atwal got the call while still playing. Atwal will be in the same group as friend Daniel Chopra, who has two PGA wins against his name.

I am really looking forward to teeing up at John Deere Classic and the following week at Barbasol, said Atwal. Hopefully I will get a few more spots.

Interestingly, the John Deere Classic is also the last event with two spots for The Open next week.

Atwal has also got into the Barbasol Championships, which is scheduled against The Open next week.

This season Atwal has had two starts, the first at Sanderson Farms last Fall and this year at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championships. He missed the cut at both. Over the last few years, Atwal has managed six to eight starts but has been unable to make a big impression.

Playing at the co-sanctioned AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, he finished second late last year and this year he was T-10 at the Myanmar Open on Asian Tour. Last year he was also T-7 in Taiwan on Asian Tour

New PGA Tour schedule still has a few moving parts
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Knox and Na close in on automatic slots
RELATED STORY
Column: PGA to May the critical piece in golf's new schedule
RELATED STORY
Molinari pulls away at Quicken Loans for first PGA Tour win
RELATED STORY
Landry wins Texas Open for first PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Molinari wins, Woods ties for 4th in National
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau holds on to win Memorial Tournament play-off
RELATED STORY
Strange's advice for Koepka: Study up on Willie Anderson
RELATED STORY
St. Jude Classic takes final turn as PGA tuneup for US Open
RELATED STORY
Xander Schauffele looks for repeat win in West Virginia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us