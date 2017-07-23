Augusta nightmare will not affect Open bid - Spieth

A third major looks to be Jordan Spieth's to lose and he is not worried about a repeat of what happened at Augusta in April 2016.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 03:32 IST

Jordan Spieth during round three of the 146th Open Championship

Jordan Spieth is confident his famous final-day collapse in the 2016 Masters will not prove a hindrance as he seeks to convert a commanding position into victory at The Open.

Spieth will take a three-shot lead into Sunday's fourth round at Royal Birkdale after carding a bogey-free 65 on Saturday. Matt Kuchar is the Texan's nearest rival, while Brooks Koepka and Austin Connelly are six strokes back in a tie for third.

Although Spieth has twice claimed major wins, in the Masters and U.S. Open, each of those previous victories came before he blew a five-stroke lead at Augusta last April, thanks largely to a shocking seven on the par-three 12th.

However, the 23-year-old believes past experiences can only prove helpful in his quest to secure the Claret Jug.

"I think I'm in a position where it can be very advantageous, just everything I've gone through, the good, the bad, and everything in the middle," said Spieth in a news conference. "I understand that leads can be squandered quickly, and I also understand how you can keep on rolling on one.

Jordan Spieth in majors:



Starts: 19

Rounds: 69

Under-par scores: 34

Sub-70 scores: 26

Victories: 2 pic.twitter.com/h7di9hjqBw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 22, 2017

"It [his dramatic slump at Augusta] was a humbling experience that I thought at the time could serve me well going forward.

"And if I don't win tomorrow [Sunday], it has nothing to do with that. It has to do with it was someone else's day, and I didn't play as well as I should have. And if I win tomorrow it has nothing to do with that, either.

"You're learning and it all goes into the mental process. It's about being very positive and really staying very focused on a game plan.

"Tomorrow will be a day that will be emotionally draining and difficult to stay very neutral in the head, but that's probably the most important thing for me to do."