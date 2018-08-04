Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Baddeley earns narrow advantage in Nevada

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    04 Aug 2018, 06:46 IST
Aaron Baddeley - cropped
Aaron Baddeley playing in the Barracuda Championship

Aaron Baddeley's bogey-free, six-under par second round of 66 saw him edge out Ollie Schniederjans to lead the Barracuda Championship by a single point at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Baddeley sunk four birdies on the front nine and two on the way back in, while avoiding a single dropped shot to reach 26 points in the Modified Stableford event held between Reno and Lake Tahoe in Nevada. 

The Australian sits one point clear of first-round leader Schniederjans, whose six birdies and one bogey were good enough for outright second on 25 points.

Three of Schniederjans' fellow Americans - Andrew Putnam, Sam Saunders and John Merrick – are tied third on 23 points. Putnam's six birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round helped him rocket up the leaderboard. 

Irishman Shane Lowry, meanwhile, is tied sixth with Hudson Swafford on 22 points.

Veteran Canadian Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, and Australian Geoff Ogilvy, the 2014 winner of this event, were among the players to miss the half-way cut. 

Baddeley is aiming to become the third Australian winner in the last five years, Greg Chalmers having triumphed in 2016.

 
Omnisport
NEWS
