Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bairstow says will take confidence of ODI triumph into Tests against 'motivated' Kohli's team

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
131   //    21 Jul 2018, 12:00 IST

London, July 21 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow says England will look to carry forward the momentum of their come-from-behind ODI series triumph against India into the Test arena.

The 28-year-old said: "There's an overlap of players between the Test and the one-dayers so coming off the back of a series win is going to naturally boost your confidence."

After the T20 series defeat and the drubbing in the ODI opener, England registered convincing wins in the next two matches to claim the rubber 2-1.

"Playing against the number two side in the world when you're ranked at one there's always pressure on it and to win that series was something we set out to do.

"We will take confidence from that into the Test team but at the same time it's something that we know with Test cricket is completely different.

"It's a different formula, a different game and different personnel within the team," Bairstow told Sky Sports News.

The five-Test series against India follows England's 2-1 ODI series win over the tourists which helped them cement their place as the world's top-ranked one-day side.

Eoin Morgan's ODI team have won their last eight series but it's been a different story for England's Test side who are ranked fifth in the world and have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.

England's Test captain Joe Root starred with the bat in the ODI series against India and hit the headlines for his 'mic-drop' celebration after scoring a match-winning century at Headingley.

"I know he's copped a lot of stick for it," Bairstow said, smiling.

"I don't think that'll be coming out anytime soon! It was good fun and he deserved to get man of the series the way that he went out and guided us through, especially at Headingley.

"Hopefully he goes out and keeps scoring the runs that he's scored in the last two games

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Johnson full of confidence for U.S. Open after St Jude...
RELATED STORY
Carnoustie record counts for little at The Open, says...
RELATED STORY
Open-bound Kim claims maiden title with eight-shot triumph
RELATED STORY
R&A tests drivers of more than 2 dozen players at Open
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10,000 hours of practice isn't enough...
RELATED STORY
South Africa's golden summer of golf continues at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Koepka echoes confidence entering final round
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
5 of the most Jobless Jobs in sports
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us