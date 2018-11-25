×
Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win

Associated Press
9   //    25 Nov 2018, 06:17 IST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry have positioned Belgium as strong favorites for their first World Cup of Golf victory.

Pieters and Detry take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Metropolitan on Sunday which will be played in the foursomes (alternate shot) format.

It will also be played under cloudy skies and periods of drizzle, as has most of the 72-hole tournament. The weather was at its worst on Friday, when driving rain and cold temperatures had some golfers saying they had never played in more difficult conditions.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who won last week's Australian Open, and his partner Roberto Diaz, are one of the teams tied for second. The others are Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore of Italy and South Korea's Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim.

Three teams were tied for fifth — Sweden, Australia and England, six strokes behind Belgium.

Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley were 14 strokes off the lead to start the round. They were one of the early starters and were 1-under after five holes.

