Berger retains title at St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger successfully defended his title after firing a bogey-free four-under 66 in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 04:07 IST

Daniel Berger went back-to-back at the St. Jude Classic after triumphing by a stroke.

The 24-year-old American birdied two of his last six holes to seal the victory at 10 under overall.

After a first-round 70, Berger posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s to edge a packed leaderboard at TPC Southwind.

A key second shot from under a tree helped him maintain his advantage, and ultimately win his second PGA Tour event.

Internationals Charl Schwartzel and Kim Whee were tied for the runner-up at nine under.

South African Schwartzel shot a woeful four-over 74 on Saturday, but bounced back with a final-round 66, while Kim had a 67.

Billy Horschel (64), overnight leader Rafa Cabrera Bello (71), Kevin Chappell (69), Chez Reavie (69) and amateur Braden Thornberry (65) tied for fourth at eight under.

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson (68) finished three shots adrift after grabbing the lead at one point during the final round.

Unfortunately for the future Hall of Famer, a triple-bogey seven on the par-4 12th hole knocked him out of contention.

Former world number one Adam Scott (68) was a shot further back after birdieing three of his last five holes.