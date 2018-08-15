Bergeron wins mammoth 24-man U.S. Amateur play-off

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 15 Aug 2018, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Golfer Jacob Bergeron

Jacob Bergeron was the last man standing in a U.S. Amateur play-off after 24 men were left vying for just one spot to advance to the next stage at Pebble Beach.

After two stroke play rounds, 63 players advanced to the match play section of the tournament but a play-off was necessary to determine the final berth as 24 players finished on four over par.

The incredible play-off, which lasted well over an hour, started on the par-three 17th and in the 24-man field only Bergeron and Peter Kuest, who was the final player to tee off, made birdies.

Those two then played the par-five 18th and Bergeron won that hole with a bogey as Kuest found the water and then missed two makeable putts to finish with an eight.

After a 24-for-1 playoff Wednesday morning, Jacob Bergeron punched his to the Round of 64! https://t.co/5WYxEl2G2t pic.twitter.com/gRJVBzs9EL — USGA (@USGA) August 15, 2018

"It's definitely the craziest play-off I've ever been part of," Bergeron told the USGA afterwards.

"It was insane to see 24 for one last night. [I thought] there's no reason that guy can't be me."

Bergeron will now meet Daniel Hillier in match play as the New Zealander was the co-leader in stroke play having gone six under through 36 holes.

The U.S. Amateur champion gets invites to alll of the majors apart from the US PGA Championship, provided they remain an amateur, and previous winners of the tournament include Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.