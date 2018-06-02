Lahiri misses putts but makes cut; Shubhankar exits from Memorial golf

Dublin (US), Jun 2 (PTI) Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri overcame bad putting to compile a three-under 69 that allowed him to make the weekend cut comfortably at the Memorial Tournament here.

Lahiri, who shot 71 in the first round, is now four-under 140 through 36 holes and is tied 35th, despite missing four putts inside 12 feet, one of them from five feet.

However, Shubhankar Sharma, who was tied 20th at the Colonial a week earlier exited with an even par second round following a 76 in the first.

Chilean teenager Joaquin Niemann (68), making only his fifth start as a pro, shared the lead with Kyle Stanley (66), but the talk of the day was Tiger Woods (67).

Niemann and Stanley were 11-under 133 while An Byeong-Hun (68-67) was sole third at nine-under with five players including Hideki Matsuyama (65-71) and Jason Day (68-68) among five players in tied 4th at eight-under.

Lahiri opened with a bogey on the first but made birdies on second, seventh and eighth without any further dropped shots as he turned in two-under.

On the back nine, he found two more birdies on 12th and 15th, but dropped a shot on 13th. His birdie putt from 19 feet on 12th was his best.

But what was frustrating was that Lahiri continued to miss putts between 10-12 feet and he did that three times and once from five feet on par-5 fifth. He may well have finished birdie-birdie but for missed chances from 10 and 12 feet on 17th and 18th.

Shubhankar had two each of birdies -- one of them on 18th, and two bogeys but his 76 spelt doom for him.

Woods (72-67) was six shots behind the leader. He played superbly yesterday before the weather delay came in. He holed out with a sand wedge from 97 yards for eagle on the par-5 11th hole, and then his tee shot on the par-3 12th struck the flag waving in the wind and settled 6 feet behind the hole.

But once he came back after the weather stoppage, that lasted just under 90 minutes, he missed four putts under seven feet in last six holes.

Woods came from four behind on the final day in each of his last two of five victories at Muirfield Village.

Woods turned in 33 but after resumption of play following weather stoppage, he missed birdie chances of 6 feet, 4 feet and 7 feet, and then missed from 3 feet for par on the 17th that left him frustrated.

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose had a 66 each and were in the group at seven-under 137, while Dustin Johnson was at 138. Johnson and Rose each have a chance to get to No. 1 spot in the world. Justin Thomas, in his debut at No. 1 position, shot 69 and was at three- under.

Rory McIlroy made bogeys on both par 5s on the front nine and settled for a 70 to make the cut on the number. But that was better than Jordan Spieth, who finished bogey-bogey for a 72 and missed the cut by three shots