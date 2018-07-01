Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bhullar settles for second place after Janewattananond's brilliance at Queen's Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    01 Jul 2018, 19:16 IST

Pattaya (Thailand), July 1 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar could not match Jazz Janewattananond's sensational play on the final day as the Thai golfer came up with a streak of five birdies to win the Queens Cup presented by Bangchak here today.

Bhullar and Jazz began tied for first at 15-under and both turned in 1-over. Both birdied the 10th, and then the situation changed as Jazz birdied the next four while Bhullar just could not find the same touch. He also bogeyed the 15th.

The Indian saved two good pars before a closing birdie and a card of 71 which gave him sole second as Jazz parred last four to finish at 19-under and four clear of Bhullar.

American Sihwan Kim (70) and Pavit Tangkamolprasert (71) of Thailand shared third place on 270 Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

The 30-year-old Bhullar, whose last win was Macao last year, missed his ninth Asian Tour win. He came close at the Maekyung Open in Korea in May but settled for a share of second place after he was defeated in the play-off and this was his second runner-up finish this season.

It wasn't easy out there. It was definitely one of the toughest days this week. I didn't get off to a good start. I made a few silly mistakes as well. But I finished strong, had two good par-saves on 16 and 17 and a good up and down for birdie on the last to finish sole second," said Bhullar.

It's still a good result for me. I am happy to be able to earn some world ranking points this week. It could have been better but Jazz played really well today. His five birdies in-a-row pretty much changed the whole scenario.

Khalin Joshi (68) was T-14 at 10-under, while S Chikkarangappa (68) and Rashid Khan (72) were T-21 at 8-under. Honey Baisoya carded 66 and at 7-under finished T-30, Viraj Madappa (70) at 3-under was T-46th and Himmat Rai (72) at 1-over was T-60th

Bhullar takes pole position, in sight of 9th Asian Tour...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10,000 hours of practice isn't enough...
RELATED STORY
Ko surges into contention with strong second round at KPMG
RELATED STORY
India's depth of golf talent will be on display at Volvo...
RELATED STORY
Dredge ahead as McDowell finds form at Le Golf National...
RELATED STORY
Rose confident of Ryder Cup place
RELATED STORY
Hossler in 3-way tie for lead, Woods 4 back at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us