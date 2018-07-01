Bhullar settles for second place after Janewattananond's brilliance at Queen's Cup

Pattaya (Thailand), July 1 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar could not match Jazz Janewattananond's sensational play on the final day as the Thai golfer came up with a streak of five birdies to win the Queens Cup presented by Bangchak here today.

Bhullar and Jazz began tied for first at 15-under and both turned in 1-over. Both birdied the 10th, and then the situation changed as Jazz birdied the next four while Bhullar just could not find the same touch. He also bogeyed the 15th.

The Indian saved two good pars before a closing birdie and a card of 71 which gave him sole second as Jazz parred last four to finish at 19-under and four clear of Bhullar.

American Sihwan Kim (70) and Pavit Tangkamolprasert (71) of Thailand shared third place on 270 Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

The 30-year-old Bhullar, whose last win was Macao last year, missed his ninth Asian Tour win. He came close at the Maekyung Open in Korea in May but settled for a share of second place after he was defeated in the play-off and this was his second runner-up finish this season.

It wasn't easy out there. It was definitely one of the toughest days this week. I didn't get off to a good start. I made a few silly mistakes as well. But I finished strong, had two good par-saves on 16 and 17 and a good up and down for birdie on the last to finish sole second," said Bhullar.

It's still a good result for me. I am happy to be able to earn some world ranking points this week. It could have been better but Jazz played really well today. His five birdies in-a-row pretty much changed the whole scenario.

Khalin Joshi (68) was T-14 at 10-under, while S Chikkarangappa (68) and Rashid Khan (72) were T-21 at 8-under. Honey Baisoya carded 66 and at 7-under finished T-30, Viraj Madappa (70) at 3-under was T-46th and Himmat Rai (72) at 1-over was T-60th