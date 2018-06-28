Bhullar shoots 68, lies 25th in Queens Cup in Pattaya

Pattaya (Thailand), Jun 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar dropped a late bogey on 16th, but still finished at three-under 68 to be placed tied 25th at the Queen's Cup, here today.

Bhullar's card today was the best among the Indians here.

Viraj Madappa (69) was tied 45th, the same as Khalin Joshi, who had three birdies in his last four holes, while Jeev Milkha Singh, Himmat Rai and S Chikkarangappa shot one-under 70 each to be tied 62nd.

Chiragh Kumar (72) was tied 103rd and Honey Baisoya (73) was tied 123rd.

Bhullar birdied the first two holes and then added a third on sixth and followed that up with a fourth one at 12th. A birdie on par-3 16th saw him finish at 68.

Thai Poom Saksansin took advantage of his solid iron-play to score an opening eight-under-par 63, grabbing a one-shot lead over countryman Jazz Janewattananond.

Poom, a two-time Asian Tour winner, nailed eight birdies before dropping a shot on 17 for his only blemish of the day. The 25-year-old Thai, however, recovered swiftly with a birdie on the last to take his place atop the leaderboard at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh, who was flawless with six birdies, shared third place with American Paul Peterson and Danthai Boonma of Thailand on matching 65s.

Jbe Kruger of South Africa recorded the first hole-in-one of the week when he aced the par-three 16th hole with a gap wedge from 145 yards. He trails by three shots in tied sixth place following a 66.

Defending champion Nicholas Fung of Malaysia posted a 72 to be tied for 103rd place