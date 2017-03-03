Bjork and Jamieson level at top at Tshwane Open

In just his ninth European Tour appearance, Alexander Bjork holds a share of the lead at the Tshwane Open.

Alexander Bjork holds a share of the lead with Scott Jamieson at the Tshwane Open, which is just the Swede's ninth European Tour event.

Bjork was one of three players tied for the lead after the first round following a six-under 65 at Pretoria Country Club.

And he followed that up with a round that featured just two dropped shots to move to 10 under. A superb right-to-left effort from off the green at the 12th was among the highlights and took him into double figures.

His second blemish came at the 16th, but Bjork responded to that with a fine up-and-down on the last.

Jamieson made the turn in 31 after birdies on four of the last five holes on the front nine. He dropped a shot at the 11th before further gains at 12 and 14, with Jamieson then knocking his approach at 17 to within four feet to ensure a share of top spot after 36 holes.

James Morrison is a shot further back at nine under while three South Africans - Peter Karmis, Thomas Aiken and Justin Walters - are eight under. Another home hope Garth Mulroy is three shots off the pace along with Gregory Havret and Mikko Korhonen.

Jaco van Zyl, world number 95, will not play during the weekend after he narrowly missed the cut, his two-under 69 not enough after a three-over 74 on day one.

The second round was able to be completed despite Friday's play being delayed by a thunderstorm.