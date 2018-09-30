Bjorn and Furyk hail 'Moliwood' epic

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari following their fourth Ryder Cup win

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood were praised by both Ryder Cup captains after their stunning, history-making exploits at Le Golf National.

The Open champion and his rookie partner handed out two thrashings to Tiger Woods on Saturday - America's biggest star playing alongside Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau - to become the first European duo in history to win four matches together at a Ryder Cup.

Molinari and Fleetwood's exploits have been key to Europe securing a 10-6 lead ahead of Sunday's singles.

"What can you say. It's a remarkable performance," said Bjorn of the duo who have earned the portmanteau 'Moliwood'.



"That pairing came out of long conversations with the two of them and a relationship they built with each other over a long time. They wanted to do this and when they kind of both said that they were really keen on that pairing, I started looking at facts and figures and everything that was built around them.

"Speaking to the stats guys and vice-captains, there was never any red flags with the two of them, so I thought, okay, we'll give it a go. But from there to what they have done is pretty remarkable."

Nevertheless, Bjorn knows the pair's work is not done yet.

"They have had two very long days, and now they have to refocus themselves," said the skipper. "They are out there on their own tomorrow [Sunday], but they are two quality golfers, and you know, it's quite fun to watch.

"Francesco, it's like he's leaning on golf shots and they land about three feet from the hole. I don't know what planet he lives on, but it's not the one that the rest of the players live on, that's for sure. He's been phenomenal these two days."

Asked to explain Woods' poor record in team play at Ryder Cups, US captain Jim Furyk said: "This week, I'd have to say Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood. Those guys played incredible golf, the scores that they shot in both formats were very impressive.

"I think it's because of those two gentlemen, to be honest with you."

Following their fourth victory, Fleetwood and Molinari shared more than one embrace.

"The piece of history together, it's very special," said Fleetwood, who is the first European rookie to win his first four Ryder Cup matches.

Fleetwood will face Tony Finau in Sunday's singles, while Molinari meets Phil Mickelson.