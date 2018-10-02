Bjorn unaware of reported Johnson-Koepka altercation

USA team-mates Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka

Thomas Bjorn said he did not see a reported altercation between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at Europe's Ryder Cup victory party and would be "surprised" if the United States team-mates clashed.

It was claimed that world number one Johnson and three-time major champion Koepka had to be separated after they had been invited into the Europe team room at Le Golf National on Sunday.

The duo teamed up for a foursomes defeat to Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose on Saturday, with Johnson going on to lose to Ian Poulter in the singles and Koepka halving his match against Paul Casey.

Europe captain Bjorn says he was not aware of the incident as he enjoyed the celebrations following a dominant 17.5-10.5 win on the outskirts of Paris.

"Everything looked great when I saw them. They're [Johnson and Koepka] great friends and I'd be surprised if there is too much to these stories," the triumphant skipper told BBC Radio 5 live.

Bjorn added that a lack of egos in the Europe team was key to their success after Patrick Reed said that was an issue for the USA.

The Dane said: "There's no superstars in our team. When they are in the team room, they leave egos at the door."