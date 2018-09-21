Bjorn unsure of future after Ryder Cup

Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Bjorn is unsure whether he will continue playing after captaining Europe in the Ryder Cup next week.

The Dane will have the honour of being the first Scandinavian to take charge of the European team against the United States at Le Golf National.

Bjorn, who has won the Ryder Cup three times as a player and lost just once as a vice-captain in four events, has not decided what the future will hold for him following the biennial event in Paris.

And the 15-time European Tour winner does not want to be viewed any differently regardless of the outcome when Europe attempt to regain the famous trophy.

"I wouldn't like to be the hero if we win," the 47-year-old told the Guardian. "I wouldn't like to be the villain if we lose. Nobody likes being the villain.

"As a golfer, I would tell my caddie or my coach 'This is what I want, this is what we are doing.' It doesn't work like that in this role because there are so many little pieces that impact every decision and it has to work for everyone.

"I think about the 12 players, dealing with situations that could arise and how I see the week progressing. Through that process, hopefully they play the golf to deliver a result.

"I trust them with everything I have because I think this is a wonderful team and a wonderful group of guys. I have committed myself to this time. On the 1st of October, I don't know what is going to happen in my life, I honestly don't.

"I have made no decisions about continuing to play golf, about whether I will do something completely different, about whether I will stay in the game. Those players deserve my full attention.

"It will be a very empty feeling afterwards because for 20 months, this has been everything to me, on my mind constantly. Hopefully a picture will form itself afterwards."