Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bogey-free Pornanong leads Women's British Open after 2nd 67

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Aug 2018, 00:01 IST
AP Image

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand is standing out at the Women's British Open for more than just her pink golf ball.

The 97th-ranked player has yet to drop a shot in two straight rounds of 5-under 67 that will give her a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the year's fourth major.

While first-round leader Minjee Lee and Mamiko Higa encountered problems down the stretch at a rainy Royal Lytham to give up two-shot leads on Friday, Pornanong played a steady hand and put her pink ball in all the right places — explicitly, out of the many bunkers that define the course.

The 28-year-old Thai missed a 10-foot putt for birdie in front of the clubhouse on the 18th green but that didn't get her down. She was 10 under par overall.

"I've had a game plan," Pornanong said. "I try to plan every shot, every hole."

It's given her a great chance of winning a first major title, and claiming a first victory on the LPGA Tour. Her last win was on the Asian Tour in January 2015 and she has only one top-10 finish all year.

Pornanong's only top-10 at a major was a tie for seventh at the U.S. Women's Open in 2014.

She has already put some distance between many of the big names in women's golf.

Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn was seven shots back after rounds of 71 and 70, No. 6 Shanshan Feng (71-71) was one stroke further back, and No. 2 Inbee Park (76-74) missed the cut.

Only six players were inside five shots of Pornanong. They have pedigree, though.

In a three-way share of second place on 9 under is Lee, who was clear at 12 under before she double-bogeyed No. 16 and dropped another shot at No. 17 to post a 70.

Lee, the Australian at a career-high ranking of No. 8, was runner-up on the Gullane links in the Ladies Scottish Open last week.

Home favorite Georgia Hall (68) was in the tie for second place along with Higa, who was leading by two strokes on 11 under when she lost her ball in a gorse bush at No. 17 and wound up with a double-bogey 6.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun, who won the Women's PGA Championship last month, is lurking in sixth place on 7 under after rounds of 67 and 70. Seventh-ranked Ryu So-yeon, a two-time major champion, is on 6 under after two rounds of 69.

Brooke Henderson of Canada aced the par-3 ninth hole on her way to a 70, which put her in a six-way tie for eighth place on 5 under.

Associated Press
NEWS
Minjee Lee goes seven under to lead British Open
RELATED STORY
Minjee Lee shoots 7-under 65, leads Women's British Open
RELATED STORY
Jimenez leads Senior British Open by 2 after 3rd round
RELATED STORY
Joh shoots 67 to retain lead at Ladies Scottish Open
RELATED STORY
Spieth's title defense at British Open ends without a bang
RELATED STORY
Italy's Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Jimenez, Ames setting the pace at Senior British Open
RELATED STORY
Jimenez wins Senior British Open by 1 shot, Watson fades
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Dustin Johnson wins Canadian Open at Glen Abbey
RELATED STORY
Jutanugarn adapting to links ahead of Women's British Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us