Amazing Grace hits first 62 in a major at The Open

There was a landmark moment at Royal Birkdale on Saturday as Branden Grace set a new low single-round score at a major.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 19:46 IST

Branden Grace basks in the adulation of the Birkdale crowd after shooting 62

Branden Grace carded the first 62 in major history at The Open on Saturday.

The South African, ranked 35th in the world, made the most of favourable conditions at Royal Birkdale to turn in a blemish-free scorecard featuring eight birdies.

His historic landmark in Southport moved the 29-year-old from four over to four under - just two shy of leader Jordan Spieth.

Grace's feat comes after 31 rounds of 63 had been recorded across the four majors, with Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson having done so at last year's Open.

American Justin Thomas was the latest addition to that list at last month's U.S. Open.

There it is! No one had ever beaten 63 in a men's major, but Branden Grace has a 62 at Birkdale. Amazing scenes at the 18th green. #TheOpen — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) July 22, 2017

Grace - playing in the 13th pairing alongside Jason Dufner - went out in 29 to set up his bid for history.

He was made to wait for further gains on the back nine, but a two at the par-three 14th was followed by consecutive birdies on 16 and 17.

With only a par needed at the last, Grace's approach rolled off the back of the green, but he held his nerve to roll one to within three feet and finish the job with the next swing of the blade.