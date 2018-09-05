BREAKING NEWS: Garcia selected in Europe Ryder Cup team

Sergio Garcia celebrates winning The Masters

Sergio Garcia has been selected as one of Thomas Bjorn's four captain's picks for the Ryder Cup, with Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson joining him in the team.

Garcia, winner of the Masters in 2017, has been dreadfully out of form in recent times. He has missed the cut in his last five major appearances and dropped to 30th in the world rankings.

However, in a team featuring five rookies, Garcia's vast Ryder Cup experience has clear value. He has featured eight times for Europe and is one of the most successful players in the team's history, having collected 22.5 points.

He also has knowledge of Le Golf National, where Europe will look to reclaim the trophy, finishing in the top 10 at the France Open this year.

"You've got to look at Sergio in certain ways," Bjorn said. "He's the heartbeat of the team - it's like a football team going without their captain.

"When people have seen Sergio around the Ryder Cup team room, they realise how important he is. Not only is he a great golfer but he makes everybody else better. He is everything that the European Ryder Cup team is all about."