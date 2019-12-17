Brees: Setting NFL record an incredible moment

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees said breaking Peyton Manning's record for most touchdown passes in NFL history was an "incredible moment".

Brees eclipsed Manning after posting his 541st career TD pass in the Saints' comprehensive 34-7 victory over the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

The Saints quarterback, who entered the game with 537 TD passes, also set the NFL single-game completion record with a 96.7 per cent performance at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Brees went 29 of 30 for 307 yards and four touchdowns and the 40-year-old – a Super Bowl champion and MVP – reflected on his record-breaking night.

"It was special - everything about tonight," Brees told reporters. "I don't know how they pick 'em. 'Monday Night Football', we're playing the Colts, a team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago.

"The whole Super Bowl XLIV team was back for the 10th anniversary, and obviously national television. Big game and that record in the balance. It just makes you shake your head. Are you kidding me? Not sure how we got here.

"It just makes your career flash before your eyes. I never thought I would have the chance to be part of something like this. Looking at the entire journey, 19 years from five years in San Diego to 14 years here.

"All the incredible team-mates and coaches, this team right here, of course our fanbase, loved ones, my family, my kids. Just an incredible night, experience and moment."

"I wouldn't be here without [head coach] Sean [Payton]," Brees said. "The time we've had together, the experiences we've had. From the very beginning, what he's built here as far as the foundation and culture.

"[General manager] Mickey Loomis as well. Two of the most integral parts of the organisation and certainly the reason I'm here. I'll be forever indebted to those guys. I love them."

Brees made history with his five-yard pass to team-mate Josh Hill in the third quarter as the Saints improved to 11-3 for the season on Monday.

"I love the fact it was Josh Hill, oddly enough he was the honorary captain this week for the team, which means we roast him in our Saturday meeting," Brees added.

"So it was pretty fitting it was him. Here is an undrafted rookie free agent who joined in 2013, the epitome of a great team-mate, an unsung hero and a guy who has done the dirty work.

"… I have so much trust and confidence in him. The minute we walk up the ball and I see the look, I definitely thought touchdown. It played out just the way we thought as far as the play-call and him being wide open. I'm really glad it was him."