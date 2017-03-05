Brilliant Burmester blows away the field to clinch Tshwane Open

A run of six birdies from the opening nine holes paved the way for Dean Burmester to win the Tshwane Open on Sunday.

by Opta News 05 Mar 2017, 20:04 IST

Dean Burmester celebrates his Tshwane Open victory

Dean Burmester secured a maiden European Tour title by blowing away his rivals with a sublime six-under-par final round of 65 to win the Tshwane Open by three shots.

Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson had been tied for the lead after rounds two and three, but it was home favourite Burmester, having started the final 18 holes one stroke off the pace, who stole the show on Sunday.

Burmester began as he meant to go on with birdies at his first three holes before a further three gains saw him reach the turn in just 29 strokes.

The South African at one stage led by as many as six shots before a slight wobble, with consecutive bogeys at 16 and 17, slowed his progress, but he still finished the tournament on 18 under to celebrate his first Tour triumph.

Out in just 29 & leading by 4 shots.



That was an impressive nine holes @BurmyGolf . pic.twitter.com/5CPCGPOufE — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 5, 2017

Jorge Campillo finished strongly with three birdies in his final five holes and ended tied second with Mikko Korhonen, who went four under for the round.

Peter Uihlein shot up the leaderboard on the final day. The American was level par at the turn, but five birdies on the homeward stretch saw him finish at 14 under for the tournament in outright fourth.

Bjork and Jamieson had been expected to enjoy a final-day showdown in Pretoria, but neither man was able to continue their fine form from the opening 54 holes.

Swede Bjork signed for a disappointing level-par 71 and was five shots off the pace in fifth, while Jamieson endured a nightmare fourth round, eventually coming home seven over on the day, as double bogeys at the eighth, 12th and 13th holes contributed to a distant finish of tied 22nd.