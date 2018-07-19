British Open at a glance

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Facts and figures for the 147th British Open, which starts Thursday:

Site: Carnoustie Golf Links.

Length: 7,402 yards.

Par: 71.

Field: 156 players (152 pros, 4 amateurs).

Playoff (if necessary): 4 holes, aggregate score.

Prize money: $10.5 million.

Winner's share: $1,890,000.

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.

Open champions at Carnoustie: Tommy Armour (1931), Henry Cotton (1937), Ben Hogan (1953), Gary Player (1968), Tom Watson (1975), Paul Lawrie (1999), Padraig Harrington (2007).

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods is playing the British Open for the first time since he missed the cut at St. Andrews in 2015.

Key statistic: Americans in their 20s have won the last five major championships.

Noteworthy: The British Open has been decided by a playoff the last three times it was held at Carnoustie.

Quoteworthy: "It will go until it runs into something." — Justin Thomas, on how far the ball rolls on the firm ground at Carnoustie.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (NBC).