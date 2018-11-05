×
Bryson DeChambeau claims fifth PGA Tour victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    05 Nov 2018, 05:34 IST
BrysonDeChambeau - cropped
American golfer Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory Sunday in Las Vegas at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open.

An eagle on the par-five 16th hole lifted DeChambeau to 21-under, where he defeated a charging Patrick Cantlay by one shot. DeChambeau, who played on his first Ryder Cup team this fall, shot a five-under 66 in Round 4.

DeChambeau has four wins in 2018, but this marked his first in the new 2018/19 season. He's now fifth in the world ranking.

Cantlay, trying to defend his title after earning his first PGA Tour win here last year, finished second at 20-under after a final-round 6-under 65. He had three birdies and a bogey in his last four holes.

Sam Ryder shot a bogey-free nine-under 62 to finish third at 19-under. 

Rickie Fowler made a nice Sunday charge, firing an 8-under 63 to finish tied fourth at 17-under. This was his first start of the season. Robert Streb and Abraham Ancer also finished at 17-under.

Lucas Glover had a triple-bogey on the 72nd hole to finish tied for seventh at 15-under. He was in contention during the front nine, but a 3-over 39 on the back nine derailed his chances.

Last week's champion Cameron Champ finished tied for 28th at 11 under after a final-round 2-over 73.

DeChambeau made headlines at the beginning of the week after claiming he would putt with the flagstick in when the new rule takes affect. However he decides to putt, it appears he has a promising career.

