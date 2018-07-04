Buoyed Lahiri to tee up at Greenbrier Classic

White Sulphur Spring (USA), Jul 4 (PTI) Buoyed by two good finishes in his last two outings, Anirban Lahiri is battle ready to tee off at the Greenbrier Classic here tomorrow.

The 31-year-old Indian, who finished in top-10 at Travelers and followed that up with tied 13th at the Quicken Loans National, has a noon tee off from the first tee.

Paired alongside Martin Piller and Tyler Duncan for the first two days, Lahiri will be hoping to build on his return to form.

The last couple of weeks have shown me where I was lacking and we (my coach and I) have worked on those areas. It was great at Travelers and then at Quicken Loans, we saw that I was not scoring well on the second nine. In such heat as it has been this summer I was not refueling myself and not eating or having enough fluids. We identified and then on the weekend, it worked well and I felt I had more energy. Hopefully I do as well, or better, this week, said Lahiri.

The Indian ace, who re-entered the top-100 last week, and is now 86th on FedExCup rankings, will take rest next week and then play the Open at Carnoustie.

I also have the WGC-Bridgestone later on, he added.

The big names in the field this week include the in-form Bubba Watson, veteran Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, defending champion Xander Scahuffele, Jimmy Walker, JB Holmaes, Keegan Bradely and Brandt Snedeker