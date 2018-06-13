Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Busy and fun 2 weeks for McIlroy heading into US Open

Busy and fun 2 weeks for McIlroy heading into US Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 21:39 IST
6
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has played a lot of golf in June. Nearly all of it was for fun.

He played at National, Friar's Head and Garden City. Although that wasn't exactly designed as preparation for the U.S. Open that begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills, it can't hurt as McIlroy seeks his second American title. He won it in 2011.

McIlroy said Wednesday that he played 18 out of 19 days, taking off Saturday to recharge his batteries.

He played with friends from the area as he stayed on Long Island. His accommodations for the U.S. Open are close to Shinnecock Hills.

He says, "it's not a bad place to spend a couple of weeks in the summer."

He was particularly impressed by Friar's Head and National, both of which he'd never played. And perhaps picked up some tips on wind and grass conditions.

A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the US Open
RELATED STORY
Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open
RELATED STORY
St. Jude Classic takes final turn as PGA tuneup for US Open
RELATED STORY
US Open returns to traditional course with modern touch
RELATED STORY
Spieth in mini-slump heading to Shinnecock Hills, US Open
RELATED STORY
US Open setup relies as much on science as instincts
RELATED STORY
McIlroy eyeing Grand Slam 'bragging rights' ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Players arrive for US Open with high praise for Shinnecock
RELATED STORY
Stenson leads by one with DeChambeau and McIlroy lurking
RELATED STORY
A tale of alternates in Memphis and for US Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us