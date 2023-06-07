“But I thought the Saudi were bad?”: Rory McIlroy faces backlash from golf fans for PGA x PIF comments 

Rory McIlroy is facing severe backlash from golf fans after his recent comments on the PGA x PIF merger. Before the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irish golfer spoke with the media and gave his opinions on the new merger.
The news about the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF coming together to build a profit company (the name TBA) put the golf fraternity in a stir. But McIlroy, who was one of the biggest spokespersons in the rivalry, has sided with his tour's decision.
However, Rory McIlroy still feels that LIV Golf has nothing to do with the merger, and he clearly said that he hates LIV. But fans felt that the golfer might have forgotten that the PIF is the League's principle investor.
McIlroy siding with PIF was definitely not liked by the fans. One fan even tweeted:
"But I thought the Saudi were bad?" tweeted @dustinf.
A tweet shared by NUCLR golf said that Rory McIlroy made his stance clear -- this is a PGA x PIF partnership, not an LIV Golf merger.
"I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF."
Fans critcize Rory McIlroy for changing opinions after the PGA x PIF merger
The PGA x PIF merger took a number of golfers aback and has some switching their earlier statements. The PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy also shared his comments on the newest decision made by the three parties.
According to McIlroy, the sole motive of the decision was to unify the game of golf. He feels that the partnership with Public Investment Fund will bring financial stabilty to the game.
However, he made his stance clear on LIV Golf's existence. He still feels that the PIF-backed league should go away. He added that the new deal is with the Public Investment Fund, and not with the LIV Golf League.
Following his statement, Rory McIlroy faced severe backlash on Twitter. Some fans even called him a 'mindless ,meatpuppet.'
A fan stated Rory's comment was the 'most bizzare reaction' he'd seen about the PGA x PIF merger. He went on to add that the issue with LIV Golf was that it was funded by PIF; however, now "it is a big win because they are going to have a new name."
Another fan advised Rory McIlroy to 'go hide in cave' because of his comments on the merger. An additional fan even felt that the golfer was a 'horrible ambassador' of golf.
Fans were totally disappointed with the four-time Major champion. Here are some more comments from fans:
The merger between PGA x PIF has no clear details on what will happen to LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy's comments, howver, have been a big question for fans.
Rory will now gear up to defend his RBC Canadian Open title at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club. It commences on June 8.