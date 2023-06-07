“But I thought the Saudi were bad?”: Rory McIlroy faces backlash from golf fans for PGA x PIF comments 

Rory McIlroy is facing severe backlash from golf fans after his recent comments on the PGA x PIF merger. Before the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irish golfer spoke with the media and gave his opinions on the new merger.

The news about the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF coming together to build a profit company (the name TBA) put the golf fraternity in a stir. But McIlroy, who was one of the biggest spokespersons in the rivalry, has sided with his tour's decision.

However, Rory McIlroy still feels that LIV Golf has nothing to do with the merger, and he clearly said that he hates LIV. But fans felt that the golfer might have forgotten that the PIF is the League's principle investor.

McIlroy siding with PIF was definitely not liked by the fans. One fan even tweeted:

"But I thought the Saudi were bad?" tweeted @dustinf.

A tweet shared by NUCLR golf said that Rory McIlroy made his stance clear -- this is a PGA x PIF partnership, not an LIV Golf merger.

"I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF “I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF.” —Rory makes clear that it’s not a merger with LIV - it’s a deal partnership with the PIF. “I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF.” —Rory makes clear that it’s not a merger with LIV - it’s a deal partnership with the PIF. @TrackingRory 🚨“I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF.” —Rory makes clear that it’s not a merger with LIV - it’s a deal partnership with the PIF. @TrackingRory

Fans critcize Rory McIlroy for changing opinions after the PGA x PIF merger

The PGA x PIF merger took a number of golfers aback and has some switching their earlier statements. The PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy also shared his comments on the newest decision made by the three parties.

According to McIlroy, the sole motive of the decision was to unify the game of golf. He feels that the partnership with Public Investment Fund will bring financial stabilty to the game.

However, he made his stance clear on LIV Golf's existence. He still feels that the PIF-backed league should go away. He added that the new deal is with the Public Investment Fund, and not with the LIV Golf League.

Following his statement, Rory McIlroy faced severe backlash on Twitter. Some fans even called him a 'mindless ,meatpuppet.'

GolfWarsPundit @BobSuraFans @NUCLRGOLF

-Rory @TrackingRory “I just say and do whatever they tell me to do bc I’m a mindless meatpuppet”-Rory @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory “I just say and do whatever they tell me to do bc I’m a mindless meatpuppet”-Rory https://t.co/QSgCPHNswF

A fan stated Rory's comment was the 'most bizzare reaction' he'd seen about the PGA x PIF merger. He went on to add that the issue with LIV Golf was that it was funded by PIF; however, now "it is a big win because they are going to have a new name."

Trevor Ralph @TRalph30 @NUCLRGOLF



Really a hilarious way to justify being screwed by Monahan. @TrackingRory This is the most bizarre reaction to the merger I’ve seen, PIF fully funded LIV, that was the whole issue with LIV the entire time. Now apparently it’s a big win because they are going to have a new name?Really a hilarious way to justify being screwed by Monahan. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory This is the most bizarre reaction to the merger I’ve seen, PIF fully funded LIV, that was the whole issue with LIV the entire time. Now apparently it’s a big win because they are going to have a new name? Really a hilarious way to justify being screwed by Monahan.

Another fan advised Rory McIlroy to 'go hide in cave' because of his comments on the merger. An additional fan even felt that the golfer was a 'horrible ambassador' of golf.

FREETHUGGER @lilbcdabasedgod @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Is he actually serious? He needs to go hide in a cave and never return @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Is he actually serious? He needs to go hide in a cave and never return

Mark Vanderbilt @vanderbiltm39 @GOLF_com I still hate Rory. He’s a horrible ambassador and has spent the last year insulting former players. He’s now sealed his fate. @GOLF_com I still hate Rory. He’s a horrible ambassador and has spent the last year insulting former players. He’s now sealed his fate.

Fans were totally disappointed with the four-time Major champion. Here are some more comments from fans:

Dominic Hewson @dominichewson @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Turning into a PR disaster. 'Hate LiV', but will be happy to take PIF money. He'd be wise to lose the chat, sit back and observe for a while. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Turning into a PR disaster. 'Hate LiV', but will be happy to take PIF money. He'd be wise to lose the chat, sit back and observe for a while.

Sam @arakoon88 @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory PIF and LIV are one and the same thing. Weird given that he is Irish how he doesn’t want more world class golf in Europe or elsewhere around the world. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory PIF and LIV are one and the same thing. Weird given that he is Irish how he doesn’t want more world class golf in Europe or elsewhere around the world.

Legal wise on the right @medicalsec77 @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Rory should apply to be Biden's press secretary and groundsman . That way he can speak shit and move the goalposts at the same time. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Rory should apply to be Biden's press secretary and groundsman . That way he can speak shit and move the goalposts at the same time.

Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS Rory: "It's hard for me not to sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb." Rory: "It's hard for me not to sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb."

The merger between PGA x PIF has no clear details on what will happen to LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy's comments, howver, have been a big question for fans.

Rory will now gear up to defend his RBC Canadian Open title at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club. It commences on June 8.

Poll : 0 votes