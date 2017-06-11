Cabrera Bello, Cink and Crane share lead

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane are the trio to beat at nine under through 54 holes in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane share a one-stroke lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic.

Spaniard Cabrera Bello was the star of the show during the penultimate round on Saturday, carding a five-under-par 65 at TPC Southwind.

A two-time winner on the European Tour but still searching for his maiden PGA Tour crown, Cabrera Bello had seven birdies and two bogeys as he climbed 17 positions.

Cabrera Bello, however, has company atop the leaderboard via American pair Cink and Crane.

Cink, who shared the lead following the opening round, had a third-round 69.

Countryman Crane shot a two-under-par 68 to earn a share of the lead.

Luke List and Chad Campbell both posted 66s to be a stroke adrift heading into the final round.

Chez Reavie – one of the overnight leaders – dropped down to sixth alongside Kevin Chappell (68) and Matt Jones (69) following his two-over 72, while defending champion Daniel Berger (66) is T9.

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson (69) faltered late to be four shots off the pace.

Mickelson bogeyed the 17th before double-bogeying the 18th as he fell to five under overall.

Former world number one Adam Scott (71) is a shot further back.