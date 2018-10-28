×
Cameron Champ shoots 64, takes 4-stroke lead in Jackson

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Oct 2018, 03:15 IST
AP Image

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Champ shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to open a four-stroke lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Champ has held at least a share of the lead all three days at Country Club of Jackson, opening with a 65 and shooting a 70 on Friday. Averaging a field-best 306.7 yards off the tee, the 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie has hit 44 of 54 greens in regulation. On Saturday, he hit 15 of 18 and had just 25 putts.

Corey Conners was second, matching Champ with a 64 to get to 13 under. D.J. Trahan, the 2006 winner when the event was the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, was five strokes back with Shawn Stefani. Trahan shot 67, and Stefani had a 68.

Norman Xiong, the 19-year-old who was tied with Champ for the second-round lead, had a 76 to drop into a tie for 36th at 5 under.

