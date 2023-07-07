Cameron Young surges ahead with a commanding two-shot lead at the 2023 John Deere Classic 

John Deere Classic pre-tournament favorite Cameron Young took the lead on the leaderboard during the early part of his second round by carding an excellent -5 on the front nine. The World No.19 finished the first round in T3.

Cameron Young has a second round with only one bogey so far. He played the first nine holes with five birdies and four pars. He has been very effective in all areas of the game: performing for more than 70% in his driving accuracy, reaching more than 80% of the greens and with more than 5.4 strokes gained with his putt.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Cameron Young jumps out to a two-shot lead @JDClassic Cameron Young jumps out to a two-shot lead @JDClassic ⬆️ https://t.co/Kz5LcnRciM

So far in the back nine, his game has not diminished in quality. By the 14th hole, Cameron Young has added a birdie and made a bogey, carding -5 for the round so far.

Cameron Young has been so close to reaching the greens that on every hole played so far he has been within putting distance with a one-stroke lead for birdie.

He made his first bogey of the day on the 14th hole, missing a 6-foot putt that would have saved par.

The first day was also excellent for Young, who played for -6, with seven birdies and one bogey. His performance was similar to what he is showing in the second round: very tight in reaching the greens and very effective with the putter.

With the second round still to be played, Young is at the top of the leaderboard with -11, two strokes ahead of the second place (currently occupied by Lucas Glover).

Who is Cameron Young?

Cameron Young, 26, came into the John Deere Classic as the top seed, being the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He is currently ranked 19th in that listing.

Young has been a professional since 2019 and joined the PGA Tour just in 2022. So far he has no victories at this level.

Cameron Young at the John Deere Classic - Round Two (Image via Getty).

His best result so far has been finishing runner-up (six times). He also has two other Top 10s. He has played 45 PGA Tour events and has made the cut in 33.

During the year 2020, he played 28 tournaments in the Korn Ferry Tour, where he obtained two victories (AdventHealth Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank). He also achieved four other Top 10s.

He has been present in eight editions of major tournaments, seven of them between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In events of this category, he has been cut four times, while his best result is to have finished runner up in The Open Championship in 2022 (his main result as a professional).

He also has a T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship and a T7 at The Masters Tournament in 2023.

